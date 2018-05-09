From tragedy to fairy tale
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grenfell couple becomes fairy tale

Family and friends of Marco and Gloria, who died in the Grenfell fire, have turned their story into a fairy tale with a happy ending.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 May 2018