‘I didn’t have sex until I was 37’

What is it like to lose your virginity later in life? Joseph* texted BBC Radio 5 live to reveal that he did not have an intimate relationship with a woman until he was 37, leaving him lonely and depressed.

He told Anna Foster that he looked back on his youth with "a sense of grieving".

*Joseph's real name has been changed and his words are spoken by an actor.

  • 10 May 2018