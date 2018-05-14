Meet a royal memorabilia collector
Royal memorabilia: Meet one of the UK’s biggest collectors

Heritage House in London is owned by Margaret Tyler.

She is one the UK’s biggest collectors of royal memorabilia with about 10,000 items.

The BBC Travel Show’s Ade Adepitan finds out more.

