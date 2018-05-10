'I hope that it is a new page in history'

Video

The UK government has apologised to Abdul Hakim Belhaj, a Libyan dissident, and his wife after its actions contributed to their detention and transfer to Libya.

Mr Belhaj was taken to Tripoli and says he was tortured by his Libyan jailers during a six-year spell in prison. Ms Boudchar was also detained but was released shortly before giving birth.

Talking to the BBC, Mr Belhaj said he hoped that the case should serve as a lesson to governments not to carry out renditions.