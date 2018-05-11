Young asylum seeker 'banned from study'

Video
Young asylum seeker 'inappropriately banned' from study
More than 50 asylum seekers may have had inappropriate study restrictions imposed on them, Newsnight has found.
Two weeks before Ibrahim - not his real name - was due to sit his English language exams, he was sent a letter from the Home Office telling him he was banned from further study.
As a 19-year-old asylum seeker from North Africa living in a foreign country and speaking a new language, he says his English classes had become a lifeline.
The Home Office has said it is reviewing the cases of asylum seekers who may have been inappropriately banned from studying.
