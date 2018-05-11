Grenfell campaigners welcome diverse panel
Campaigners welcome the prime minister's decision to add two additional experts on the panel overseeing the Grenfell Tower disaster inquiry.

The move comes after Theresa May came under pressure from campaign groups, such as Grenfell United, who represent the victims' families.

  • 11 May 2018