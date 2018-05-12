Media player
Student was 'clearly in crisis' before taking his own life
Pippa Travis-Williams says her son Henry was "just a shell of a person" before taking his life aged 21.
He was one of 146 students who killed themselves lives in 2016.
Ms Travis-Williams was speaking to the BBC's Chi Chi Izundu.
12 May 2018
