Brexit fosters 'growing intolerance'
A UN investigator has said Brexit has led to a "growing acceptability of intolerance and racist speech".

Tendayi Achiume has also criticised the "hostile environment" on immigration brought in by Theresa May when she was home secretary.

  • 12 May 2018