European rough sleepers illegally detained
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

European rough sleepers illegally detained and deported

A Lithuanian national has been awarded £10,000 after being illegally detained by the Home Office.

Tomas Lusas was arrested by immigration officers in 2016 after falling on hard times and becoming homeless in west London.

Reporting by Jon Ironmonger.

  • 13 May 2018