Acid attacker cleared of murder
Acid attack: Mark van Dongen ex-partner cleared of murder

Berlinah Wallace has been cleared of murdering her former partner Mark van Dongen in an acid attack which led him to end his life.

Wallace has been found guilty of throwing a corrosive substance with intent.

  • 17 May 2018
