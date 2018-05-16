Media player
Royal wedding: Should costs fall to taxpayers?
A petition calling for the government not to spend any public money on the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, including the cost of policing and security, has been handed to MPs after receiving 32,000 signatures.
16 May 2018
