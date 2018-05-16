Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liverpool shootings: 'You can never really get peace'
Yusuf Sonko was shot in Liverpool in June 2017. He was 18 years old.
In the past 18 months there have been five fatal shootings in Merseyside, but no one has been charged for the killings.
You can watch the full programme; Panorama: Police Under Pressure at 21:00 on 16 May on BBC One, or on iPlayer.
-
16 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window