Grenfell: More complex than cladding ban

A government review is being published into what kind of building regulations are needed in the aftermath of the Grenfell tragedy.
Dame Judith Hackitt, who is leading the view, told the Today programme that the system is broken, but said that the solution is not “as simple as banning cladding”.
(Image: Dame Judith Hackitt Credit: BBC)
17 May 2018
