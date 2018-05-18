Meghan's dad 'victim of media headlines'
A reporter who has been in touch with Meghan Markle's father said he feels some media reports about him have been inaccurate.

Sean Mandell, of American celebrity website TMZ, said Thomas Markle has been misrepresented by news organisations.

He added that Mr Markle was recovering from his heart surgery.

