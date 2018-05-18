Media player
Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe: 'When we see more young men we have seen more crime'.
Former Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe has said that in some areas where there are more young men, there can be more crime.
He was answering a question about rising levels of violent crime, while appearing on a BBC Question Time panel which also included housing minister Dominic Raab.
18 May 2018
