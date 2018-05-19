Royal Wedding 2018: Fans camp overnight

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal Family fans in Windsor eagerly await wedding
The BBC's Andy Moore talks to those who are sleeping overnight in Windsor.
Karen says the occasion is "fabulously British" and that the atmosphere "can't be beaten".
-
19 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window