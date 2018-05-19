'Power of love': US bishop wows with address
Bishop Curry of the US Episcopal Church gave the address at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The Most Reverend Michael Curry spoke about the "power of love".

  • 19 May 2018
