Bishop Michael Curry: The full sermon

Royal wedding 2018: Full sermon by Bishop Michael Curry
US Episcopalian Bishop Michael Curry has delivered a passionate sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"There's power in love. Don't underestimate it," he told a congregation that included Queen Elizabeth, senior royals and celebrities at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
19 May 2018
