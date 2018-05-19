'Harry- it's not too late'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal wedding 2018: Huge excitement in Windsor

Thousands of well-wishers are in Windsor, while hundreds more camped out overnight to secure the best viewing spot.

We spoke to people getting into the party spirit on the streets of Windsor.

  • 19 May 2018
Go to next video: I do day: Meet the UK's other nearly-weds