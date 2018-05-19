'Harry I give you this ring'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal wedding 2018: 'Harry I give you this ring'

The couple exchanged vows and rings before the Queen and 600 guests at St George's Chapel.

There were cheers from outside the chapel when they were declared husband and wife.

  • 19 May 2018
Go to next video: 'Power of love': US bishop wows with address