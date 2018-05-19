Meghan reveals evening dress
Meghan has chosen a lily white, silk crepe Stella McCartney halter-neck dress for the newlywed's private party.

The couple left Windsor Castle in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero, for a reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.

  • 19 May 2018
