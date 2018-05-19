Royal wedding: Highlights

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding 2018: Highlights from Harry and Meghan's wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been declared husband and wife, following a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The couple exchanged vows and rings before the Queen and 600 guests at St George's Chapel.
Wearing a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Ms Markle was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle.
-
19 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-44184065/royal-wedding-2018-highlights-from-harry-and-meghan-s-weddingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window