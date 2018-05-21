Grenfell Tower: Father speaks of his stillborn

Media player
Grenfell fire inquiry: The father of a baby stillborn speaks of his son's death.
The father of a baby stillborn speaks of his loss on the opening day of the public inquiry into the Grenfell fire.
The child was stillborn in hospital on 14 June 2017, hours after his parents fled the blaze.
