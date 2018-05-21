Inquiry hears victim's last message
The Grenfell Tower fire inquiry has begun with tributes from the families of victims.

Mohamed Neda, known as Saber, was one of the people who died after becoming trapped.

The inquiry heard a phone message in the Afghan language Dari, that he left for loved ones.

