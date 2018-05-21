Media player
Royal wedding preacher: I timed the sermon at seven minutes
The Most Reverend Michael Curry stole the show at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with a sermon clocking in at 14 minutes.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Phil Williams, Bishop Curry said he was aiming to speak for “six to seven minutes” but over-ran due to “moments of pause”.
21 May 2018
