Royal wedding preacher: I timed the sermon at seven minutes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal wedding preacher: I timed the sermon at seven minutes

The Most Reverend Michael Curry stole the show at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with a sermon clocking in at 14 minutes.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Phil Williams, Bishop Curry said he was aiming to speak for “six to seven minutes” but over-ran due to “moments of pause”.

  • 21 May 2018