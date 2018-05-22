Prince Harry's speech interrupted by bee
The Duke of Sussex was distracted by a bee when giving a speech at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Newly-married Prince Harry and Meghan attended the party, which is part of the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday celebrations.

During his speech, which praised Prince Charles' "energy and enthusiasm" for his charity work, the 33-year-old was distracted by the insect, which buzzed near his ear.

