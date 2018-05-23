Questions the Grenfell Inquiry will answer
Video

Grenfell Tower inquiry: What questions will be answered?

An inquiry has begun into the huge London tower block fire on 14 June 2017 that killed 72 people.

The BBC's Frankie McCamley explains the aims of the Grenfell Tower inquiry.

  • 23 May 2018
