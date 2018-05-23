Wedding preacher on becoming 'breakout star'

Media player
Royal wedding 2018: Preacher on becoming 'breakout star'
Bishop Curry speaks to the BBC's Religion Editor, Martin Bashir, about his royal wedding sermon.
The Most Reverend Curry of the US Episcopal Church quoted Martin Luther King during his 14-minute message and spoke about the power of love.
