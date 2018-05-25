'Mehdi will never play with us ever again'
A nine-year-old girl has paid tribute to her young cousin who died in Grenfell Tower fire alongside four members of his family.

Sara Chebiouni recalled playing with Mehdi El-Wahabi and read a poem written by one of his school friends at the inquiry into the blaze.

  • 25 May 2018
