Men 'increasingly' targeted by sextortion
There's been a three-fold rise in the number of cases of sextortion being reported to police in the UK over the last three years, where criminals trick their victims into sexual activity online and then blackmail them.

Experts say that Ivory Coast in West Africa has become a hotspot for the scammers, as Angus Crawford finds out.

  • 25 May 2018
