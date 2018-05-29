Skripals: Doctors on treating nerve agent poisoning
Hospital staff who saved the lives of poisoned Russians Sergei and Yulia Skripal have revealed the concerns they had when it emerged they were dealing with victims of a nerve agent attack.
The Skripals had been found slumped on a bench on 4 March - but staff treating them at Salisbury District Hospital did not initially know the reason why.
Newsnight's Mark Urban has the story of how they figured out it was a nerve agent attack.
Watch the full report on BBC Newsnight on 29 May 2018 at 22:30 on BBC Two.
-
29 May 2018