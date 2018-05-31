All 72 Grenfell victims' names read out

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell Tower Inquiry: Names of all 72 victims read out
The names of all 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower fire have been read out at the inquiry into the blaze.
The first seven days of the inquiry have been dedicated to commemorations of the deceased, with the names read out at the end.
This was followed by a 72-second silence.
The inquiry will resume on Monday.
-
31 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window