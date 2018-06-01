Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tom Kerridge: Cookery shows improve restaurant standards
Tom Kerridge has said restaurant standards have been raised by people’s increased interest in food, in part thanks to TV cookery shows.
The chef told BBC Radio 5 live's Nihal Arthanayake: “We’re one of the best and most diverse food scenes in the world.”
-
01 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window