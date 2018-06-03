Media player
Spanish skateboard hero's dad pays tribute
Skateboarder Ignacio Echeverría was killed when he intervened to help a woman being stabbed in the London Bridge attack.
He used his board to hit one of the attackers, but was overcome by the others.
One year on, his father tells the BBC that he always wanted to help other people, even at his own expense.
03 Jun 2018
