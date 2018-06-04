Media player
£53m drug plot fisherman: 'I am innocent'
A fisherman convicted of trying to smuggle £53m of cocaine into the UK has said he will fight to clear his name after being released from prison.
Scott Birtwistle, then aged 19, served half of a 14-year sentence. The four others convicted are still in jail.
04 Jun 2018
