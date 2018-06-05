Grenfell a death trap - survivors' lawyer

Video

The refurbishment of Grenfell Tower turned the high-rise into a "death trap", a lawyer has told the public inquiry into last June's blaze.

Danny Friedman QC - representing survivors and the bereaved - said his clients were coming to this inquiry in a "calm rage".

He said the local council and the Tenant Management Organisation (TMO) used public funds, paid to professionals, contractors and sub-contractors, "none of whom have yet accepted any responsibility for their part in what happened".

The inquiry is expected to hear from Kensington and Chelsea council and the TMO on Wednesday.