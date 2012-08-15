Video

Somerset trading standards is working to close down the website of an airline which claims it has a base in Taunton.

Fair Airways UK is advertising for staff on its website and candidates must pay £75 up-front.

But the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had never heard of the airline and trading standards officers are trying to identify the people behind it.

Alin Voion, who lives in Massingham Park, where Fair Airways states its corporate base is, said he was shocked his address was being used in such a way.

Fair Airways has not responded to any calls or emails from the BBC.