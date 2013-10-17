Life after a murder in the family

Video

A mother whose own son murdered his father and then tried to kill her has described her emotions for the first time.

Tanya, who asked for her surname to be withheld, is still trying to rebuild her life six years after the death of her husband Gary, 59, at the hands of their son Ed.

It is the first interview she has given about the attack, which happened a week before Christmas. Her son, who was 15 at the time, is serving 18 years for murder and attempted murder.

He had denied the charges, claiming his state of mind was altered by an anti-depressant.