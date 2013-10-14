Video

With cuts to front line inspectors and reports of increasing food fraud, can the public be confident about food standards following the recent horse meat scandal?

Food writer Jay Rayner investigates how well food producers and retailers have responded and visits Tesco's laboratories in Wolverhampton to see what the retailer is doing to improve testing.

But the industry is vast and the system of keeping it under control is complex.

A new report by the National Audit Office has found the public's expectations about the authenticity of food are not being matched by the effectiveness of controls in place.

Andy Foster from the Trading Standards Institute says the inspection system is "creaking" and in his view "the horse meat scandal could happen again".

The Food Standards Agency says the current financial environment is challenging but it has invested considerably more in the last year to boost efforts and resources to detect problems.

