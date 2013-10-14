Battery hen eggs in British food?

Video

Battery hens were banned in the UK almost two years ago, but a wide variety of manufactured food such as quiche, cake and ice-cream contain liquid egg.

There are fears that eggs from battery hens could be getting into UK foods this way.

Mark Williams, chief executive of the British Egg Industry Council, says it is difficult to detect battery cage eggs once they are taken out of their shells.

Terry Jones, from the Food and Drink Federation, believes the EU should have done more to sort out the issue of non-compliance in Europe.

Global brands only need to comply with regulations in their own country and do not have to meet the welfare rules of the European Union.

Chief Executive of the campaign group Compassion in World Farming, Philip Lymbery, is calling for action to ensure there is no use of battery hen eggs in imported food products.

Inside Out is broadcast on BBC One South East, London and South at 19:30 BST on Monday, 14 October and nationwide on the iPlayer for seven days thereafter.