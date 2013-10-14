School dinners worse than takeaways in food tests

Video

Inside Out has found that school dinners fared worse than takeaways during an investigation with Birmingham's food inspectors in the wake of the horse meat scandal.

We followed the inspectors over a month to find out if consumers can trust what is on a takeaway menu.

The samples collected at a number of takeaways were sent off to the city council's testing laboratory where scientists looked closely at the meat content to make sure it matched their descriptions.

The takeaways were given a clean bill of health and the food samples were also found to be free from horse meat.

A similar testing campaign had already found problems with school dinners. One third of 33 meals tested were reported for further action because they contained meat they should not.

Anthony Bartram meets Philippa Wood from Birmingham City Council's food testing laboratory who is undertaking further tests on the school dinners.

