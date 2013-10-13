Meet the port's food inspectors in Southampton

Video

Inside Out follows the health inspectors at Southampton Docks, the busiest port in the UK, as they check imported goods for potentially dangerous substances.

Almost half of what we eat is imported, and the inspection team at Southampton docks are key gatekeepers on the look out for suspect foods.

Jon Cuthill meets the inspectors and follows the food samples from the port to the testing laboratories at Porton Down.

Inside Out South is broadcast on BBC One South on Monday, 14 October at 19:30 BST and nationwide on the iPlayer for seven days thereafter.