Harry Edwards-Brady, 3, to ride at Horse of the Year Show

A three-year-old boy is preparing for competition at one of Britain's biggest horse shows.

Harry Edwards-Brady, from Hatherleigh, Devon, will compete at the Horse of the Year show at the Birmingham NEC.

He will be watched by thousands of people as he takes part in two categories, against children as old as nine.

His mother, Emma Edwards-Brady, said while he knows it is an important show, he is taking it all in his stride.