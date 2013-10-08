Video

A signalling problem on the line between Norwich and London brought long delays for Greater Anglia passengers.

The route into the city was closed and passengers at the height of the rush hour were advised not to travel as engineers repaired the fault near Chelmsford.

Services from Norwich, Ipswich, Clacton-on-Sea, Colchester and Braintree to Liverpool Street were affected.

Greater Anglia said services were getting back to normal by 14:00 BST.