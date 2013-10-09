Video
New research project into alternative arthritis treatment
A new project which may offer arthritis sufferers an alternative to medication has started in the West Country.
A research team, funded by charity Arthritis Research UK, from the University of the West of England in Bristol is spending £600,000 to establish whether exercise can help patients to become more mobile.
Holly Simon from Trowbridge said using a mini-trampoline and exercise bike had helped her to cope better with pain.
