New research project into alternative arthritis treatment

A new project which may offer arthritis sufferers an alternative to medication has started in the West Country.

A research team, funded by charity Arthritis Research UK, from the University of the West of England in Bristol is spending £600,000 to establish whether exercise can help patients to become more mobile.

Holly Simon from Trowbridge said using a mini-trampoline and exercise bike had helped her to cope better with pain.

