Teeth-cleaning lorry driver caught on film by police

Video

Footage of a lorry driver caught brushing his teeth at the wheel and a woman driving while applying her make-up has been released by police.

The pair were among 198 motorists prosecuted in a five-day operation across Hampshire and the Thames Valley.

The footage was filmed by officers from an unmarked lorry which gave them a higher viewpoint.

The operation ran from September 23-27 and focused on the M27, M3, A34, M4 and M40.

The secretly-filmed footage also shows a lorry driver smoking and using his mobile phone while at the wheel.