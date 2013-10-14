Organiser reveals cause of Street Spice food poisoning

Video

A large food festival in Newcastle aimed at raising money for cancer charities turned sour when 400 people fell ill.

The organiser of Street Spice, Bob Arora, relives the moment he realised something was wrong and explains what caused the food poisoning outbreak in February 2013.

Tests revealed raw curry leaves that were put into a coconut chutney were contaminated with salmonella before they were shipped from Pakistan.

