Harry Edwards-Brady, 3, placed at Horse of the Year show

A three-year-old boy, who was the youngest competitor at this year's Horse of the Year show, has taken seventh place in his event.

Harry Edwards-Brady, who has ridden horses since he was a baby, finished seventh in the mountain and moorland lead-rein pony class on his pony Moortown Divine.

He was cheered on by thousands of people as he competed at the Birmingham NEC Arena on Wednesday.

His mother Emma Edwards-Brady, from Hatherleigh in Devon, said she was "over the moon" with his performance.