Kent 'legal high' victim calls for drug ban

Video

A Kent teenager who nearly died from a heart attack after taking a so-called "legal high" has said the drugs should be banned.

Matt Ford, a student at Canterbury College, took a substance called Exodus Damnation that he bought legitimately at a shop in the city centre.

Legal highs mimic the effects of illegal drugs, but are not banned under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The first specialist clinic in the South East has opened in Brighton to tackle the use of the substances.