Blacklisted welder to get compensation

A construction worker who took legal action claiming he was blacklisted from working on building sites has been told compensation will be paid out by the companies involved.

Dirk Mcpherson from Redhill, Surrey says he lost work and money after being put on the secret database after raising safety issues with his employer on a site in Kent 13 years ago.

He is among thousands of people who claim they were denied employment after raising legitimate concerns. A fund has been set up by eight of the UK's biggest construction firms to compensate the workers.